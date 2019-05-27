Mitsero crew need two more weeks to complete search

Search crews at the red lake in Mitsero will require around two more weeks to exhaust every possibility of finding the body of a victim of the 35-year-old suspected serial killer, fire chief Marcos Trangolas said on Monday.

“Divers are entering the red lake every day from the morning until late afternoon,” Trangolas said, noting that efforts are currently being boosted by the Israeli team of experts that arrived last week.

Search crews have so far retrieved the bodies of five of the seven victims of the main suspect, Nikos Metaxas, but six weeks after the case first came to light, they have yet to find the body of Marricar Valdez Arguiola, 30, who is believed to be in the red lake, and Sierra Graze, 6, believed to be in Memi lake in Xyliatos.

“The Israelis have already begun searching in Memi lake through the use of a robotic camera and another technological system,” Trangolas said, noting that they are assisting efforts by examining targets pinpointed using the sonar technology earlier in the month.

The team of Israeli experts is expected to leave at the end of the week, Trangolas said.