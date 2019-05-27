May 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

MMP voting system better for democracy

by CM Reader's View00

In New Zealand, we vote using the MMP voting system – Mixed Member Proportional (with a 5% threshhold) giving us stable governments .

This system is what ensures that everyone gets a say in the running of the country.

Minority parties many times have held the balance of power and were able to negotiate with the leading party to include elements of their policy in the new electoral term.

It is great to see Cyprus is slowly moving to including Turkish Cypriots in the EU electoral process which may help to break the deadlock between Greeks and Turks. MMP wil ensure that if Cyprus is unified the Turkish minority will enjoy a say in what is happening in their homeland.

Chris (New Zealand)

Euro-election winners Disy and Akel concerned over support for Elam (Update 8)

Related posts

It’s 2050: what’s for dinner?

CM Guest Columnist

Is democracy still such a good idea?

Gwynne Dyer

Egregious errors of omission

CM Reader's View

The way out of the energy stalemate with Turkey

Christos Panayiotides

Chagossians living in the UK, would prefer that the Chagos Archipelago remains a British overseas territory

CM Reader's View

The depressing truth behind our ‘economic growth’

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X