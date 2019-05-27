MMP voting system better for democracy

In New Zealand, we vote using the MMP voting system – Mixed Member Proportional (with a 5% threshhold) giving us stable governments .

This system is what ensures that everyone gets a say in the running of the country.

Minority parties many times have held the balance of power and were able to negotiate with the leading party to include elements of their policy in the new electoral term.

It is great to see Cyprus is slowly moving to including Turkish Cypriots in the EU electoral process which may help to break the deadlock between Greeks and Turks. MMP wil ensure that if Cyprus is unified the Turkish minority will enjoy a say in what is happening in their homeland.

Chris (New Zealand)