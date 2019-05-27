New play discusses a female’s rough journey to adulthood

Maria Karolidou’s Theatre Ensemble presents Lela & CO, the first Greek staging of the play by British playwright Cordelia Lynn at Space, Nicosia, as part of the Women Season 2019-2021 Project. Based on a true story, the play was first presented in 2015 at the Royal Court Theatre in London and will be in Nicosia from May 27 until June 17.

Lela, a young woman, attempts to narrate her personal story, beginning from her childhood, and a truly eventful party for her 13th birthday. The story takes a strange and dark turn when Lela decides to talk about things unspoken and untold till now.

It’s a story which concerns the painfully violent journey of a young girl to adulthood when she finds herself trapped in a warzone and becomes a human trafficking victim. And while Lela is trying to tell her story, some men who have played a key role in her life interfere, trying to alter her personal narrative. The act of presenting and owning her personal narrative becomes the core around which the world of the play unfolds.

Through a text, which is both direct and poetic, there’s use of a language that manages to describe, invite, explore and at the same time dare to experiment between the comic and the tragic, the luminous and the dark, the realistic and the hyper-realistic. Through this, the playwright asks the audience to go on a journey that will examine their own perceptions and ideas, as well as their attitudes in relation to the things they choose to see and hear.

As the playwright herself said in an interview: “I want the audience to leave the show thinking there are things happening that I don’t see – maybe because I don’t want to see.”

Lela & Co.

Play by Cordelia Lynn presented by Maria Karolidou’s Theatre Ensemble. May 27-June 17. Space, Nicosia. €15/12. Tel: 99-784920