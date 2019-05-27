Pride events wrap up with march and party

Pride events have been ongoing since May 11, enriching the island’s cultural agenda with thought-provoking and entertaining events. Anti-bullying workshops, open discussions on civil partnerships and film screenings have all been part of the schedule, run by ACCEPT-LGBTI Cyprus. The highlight of the events however, and the one that gathers the biggest crowd is no doubt the Pride March that annually concludes the activities.

Crowds from all over the island head to the Nicosia Municipal Gardens to march around the city in solidarity and support of the LGBTI community’s rights and social treatment. This year, the march takes place on Saturday, June 1 and as usual, there will be drinks, food and music.

Speeches from Accept and officials usually open the event before the march kicks off. Stalls from organisations will be present too, such as the Cyprus Youth Council, as well as a kid’s recycling workshop from the Ecological Movement. Though the statement the event hopes to make is greater than a mere party, festive vibes will fill the Gardens.

Post-march, five acts will take the stage to entertain the public until around 10pm. First up will be DJTWSTD, Ithaki bar’s resident DJ and quite known within the LGBTI community. Then Cypriot girl JO will take the stage singing and playing the piano, who thrived in Germany’s The Voice. Masc4Mascara drag show will follow covering retro, disco and new age music, while DJs from Nostalgia Parties, Patsallides and Marcos will entertain next. Last to take the floor will be Italian DJ Paul Laza who promises an uplifting act with disco and house vibes.

And that’s not all, info points, free HIV and Syphilis testing will be on site as well as small products on sale from local businesses and Pride merchandise.

Cyprus Pride Day 2019

The final event of Pride 2019 with a march around old Nicosia. June 1. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 3pm-10pm. www.acceptcy.org