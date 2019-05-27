Record number of tourists visited north last year

A record number of tourists visited the north in 2018, while revenue also went up considerably, ‘tourism minister’ Firki Ataoglou said.

More than one million tourists visited in 2018, he reported.

According to his statements, the number of beds increased from 20,393 in 2017 to 25,241 a year later.

The number of beds will increase by another 10,000 by 2020, with four new hotels under construction in Vokolida, three in the Famagusta area, three in Kyrenia and one in Trikomo.

Ataoglou also mentioned tourism revenue, saying that while revenue in the year 2015 was 697 million USD, in the year 2018 it rose to 960 million.