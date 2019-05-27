The government raises €75m in a 13-week treasury bills

The government on Monday raised €75m in a 13-week treasury bills auction, with a weighted average yield of -0.07 per cent.

According to the Public Debt Management Office, during the auction tenders for a total nominal value of approximately €139m were submitted, out of which €75m total nominal value have been accepted with a weighted average yield of -0.07 per cent.

The accepted yields ranged between -0.09 per cent and -0.05 per cent.

Of the total offers received, €130m were competitive and €9.1m non-competitive.

The issue date of the bills is May 31, 2019 and their maturity date August 30, 2019.