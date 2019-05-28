22nd Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival on its way

The island’s largest and most important contemporary dance event returns to the Rialto Theatre this June, where contemporary dance aficionados will have the opportunity to discover and admire exceptional dance performances from eight different countries, reflecting contemporary dance trends, schools and movements, thus building bridges between the local and the international choreographic production.

There are seven performances in this 2019 edition, representing the latest trends in contemporary movement, from hip hop to the dominance of multimedia, with the eighth performance proposing an interactive event – a ‘party’ mainly addressed to children.

Most performances highlight modern issues while showcasing the work of important choreographers and covering a broad thematic that focuses on social, political and existential issues. Almost all choreographic works clearly reflect the impact and fusion of arts, as well as the increasing role of multimedia and technology.

In the same spirit, it is important to note that the festival’s programme will be enriched by the presence of Russell Maliphant, one of the most renowned and internationally acclaimed choreographers, who will host an open workshop for dance professionals, dancers and teachers.

A series of parallel events will also happen to continue last year’s initiative of adding a performance for children: titled Party. This year’s event for young spectators comes all the way from Germany and offers all participants – adults and kids alike – a rare opportunity to cross the borders of language and culture, and dance to the max.

To facilitate the transport of spectators from other cities, there will be free bus service from Nicosia and Paphos to the Rialto Theatre.

22nd Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival

