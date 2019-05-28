A packed summer in the city at Nicosia’s Garden Day & Night

Cocktails, music and food will be the hallmark once again of Nicosia’s Garden Day & Night as the bar and restaurant opens up for its busy summer season. One of the capital’s favourite gardens for late-nighters is getting ready to hold their official summer opening party on Wednesday and a whole bunch of other events are lined up.

Following this Wednesday’s opening, Mondays will be dedicated to R&B music. Tuesdays will be Cuban nights with live performances while Fridays will offer all things Caribbean. Every Friday a different Caribbean country will be featured with its own special cocktail of the night. Saturdays have been tagged ‘Garden in the City’ featuring guest DJs. “The whole theme of this night will be to create a place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for those not going away for the weekend,” said Garden.

Wednesdays will be a bit different this year as the bar is collaborating with Aperol, the Italian aperitif manufacturers, which is hosting its own events with special surprises and giveaway gifts. Garden’s upper section, housed under the beautiful olive trees, has become the Aperol VIP corner with a bar serving a different drinks menu with Aperol-themed cocktails. Aperol is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and in every country has chosen an establishment to represent it.

“We also have an even wider range of cocktails this year, enriching the menu with something for everyone’s taste buds. Ranging from your classic cocktails to drinks like El Professor, our new rum-based and papaya syrup cocktail,” says the bar. “We’ve also created a new gin and tonic corner in the menu with a different spin to the normal recipe.”

An extended wine list offers a larger range of Greek and Cypriot products. Food-wise the trending bao buns have been added to the menu along with a number of sharing platters. The pulled pork dish served with melted cheddar cheese, caramelised onions, juniper berries and fresh French fries is a popular choice, while vegetarian options are included as well.

Big groups can book their own private area with a different party set menu and customised drinks menu. “Every year we strive to provide a better summer experience with even bigger and better events to help you escape from the heat and city life. We are ready for another awesome summer season with all of you,” says Garden.

Season Opening

Opening party for bar’s summer season. May 29. Garden Day & Night, Nicosia. 9am-2pm. Tel: 22 662626