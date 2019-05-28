A summer of jazz at Technopolis 20

With June just a few days away the Cultural Centre Technopolis 20 in Paphos is getting prepared to welcome the summer with a rich and diverse artistic programme in its beautiful garden.

As with previous years, the Summer Music Jazz Series continues with artists coming from the Cypriot jazz scene and also from abroad. The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy traditional jazz sounds, but also contemporary jazz compositions and improvisations. The programme will include popular names with experience and also young talented musicians that will be introduced through the Technopolis 20 stage.

June’s agenda begins with the Garden Opening – Jazz edition, with the Ioannis Vafeas Trio featuring Dimitris Papadopoulos, on Sunday June 9. The aspiration of the three important musicians of the Cyprus Jazz Scene, bassist Michael Messios, pianist Christos Yerolatsitis and drummer Vafeas is to add their personality and talent by bringing the sound of the original face of jazz music today.

Vafeas and Messios have a long background together characterised by superb musicianship and creativity. Their common understanding and connection – on and off the stage – enables them to easily interact and bring their enthusiasm to their audience. The young and talented jazz pianist Yerolatsitis who has just returned to Cyprus from the Netherlands completes the trio with his talent and energy. This time, the trio will share the stage with Greek trumpet soloist Dimitris Papadopoulos, one of the most active members of the Greek Jazz scene.

One of the most original, vintage jazz bands on the island, Mood Indigo promises an atmospheric evening with the title New York Sessions on Wednesday, June 19. The creators of the band, Irene Day (voice) and Greg Makamian (double bass), are back from New York, presenting a new repertoire inspired by the energy and music of New York City. After performing at various clubs in Manhattan with many great musicians, Mood Indigo is excited to share their experiences with the audience in Cyprus, including Paphos. The band is completed with pianist Marios Toumbas and the drummer Ioannis Vafeas.

June events end with the Jazz the 3 of Us, which that had their first performance as a trio last summer at Technopolis 20, leaving the best impressions. This summer, they return for one more concert on Friday June 28. The band features the deep friendship between the three musicians, Loukas Louka on the keys, Stefanos Pontos on the bass and guitar, and Philipp Psillides on the drums. Their repertoire includes well-known jazz standards, mainly in swing and bossa nova, but also lesser known tracks in Jazz Rock, Latin and Funk styles.

