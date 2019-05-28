‘Akel more dangerous than Elam’

A Turkish Cypriot politician on Tuesday said Akel was more dangerous than far-right Elam since it applies the same policies as Makarios and Tassos Papadopoulos.

‘Deputy House speaker’ Zorlu Tore said that Akel, which got a Turkish Cypriot elected in the European Parliament is targeting Turkish Cypriots through osmosis.

According to media in the north, Tore said in a written statement that the Greek Cypriot side continues the embargo and political isolation of the Turkish Cypriots.

Tore, who is a ‘deputy’ of the National Unity Party (UBP) said that the Republic of Cyprus did not become an EU member in its entirety and that two of the six seats at the European Parliament that belong to the Turkish Cypriots were given to the Greek Cypriots.

Referring to academic Niyazi Kizilyurek who was elected on Sunday as an MEP on the Akel ticket, Tore said that a Cypriot with a Turkish name was elected in the European Parliament, “claiming he would defend the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.”

Akel, Tore said, applies the call by former Presidents Makarios and Tassos Papadopoulos since it promotes “the Greekification of Cyprus through osmosis.”

“Elam-Eoka targets Turkish Cypriots with armed attacks, and Akel through osmosis,” Tore reportedly said.

He added that both are trying to destroy the Turkish people but in a different way.

Kizilyurek was elected as the first Turkish Cypriot MEP after winning 25,051 votes. He was voted for by the majority of Turkish Cypriots who took part in Sunday’s election but also by Greek Cypriots.

His candidacy had sparked much controversy on both sides with each seeing him as the ‘agent’ of the other.

He said after the results were final that his election was of paramount importance not because he was the first Turkish Cypriot to be elected but because he was elected by both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

In the north many were happy by his election while others, mostly on the right and far-right wing, criticised his candidacy.

Another UBP ‘MP’, Oguzhan Hasipoglu said earlier in the week that Kizilyurek was a product of the Greek Cypriot project for a unitary state and that his election did not reflect or represent the Turkish Cypriots’ political will. He said Kizilyurek will be representing Akel and not Turkish Cypriots in the European Parliament.

Kizilyurek said prior to his election that those who did not want a change in the status quo were the ones on both sides fighting his candidacy.

In an interview with Politis last Friday, Kizilyurek said that announcements against him from both sides were similar. “If one reads the announcement by the TMT fighters and of (DISY MEP candidate) Eleni Stavrou they will see the exact same words. Just in one case it refers to a Turk and in the other to a Greek,” he had said.