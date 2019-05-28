Annual Argonaftis sea, land and air rescue exercise

The annual sea, land and air exercise ‘Argonaftis’ will take place from May 28 to 30 in four phases.

As part of the exercise, the ‘Estia’ and ‘Tefkros’ national disaster plans will be tested.

On May 28, training exercise will be carried out on evacuating civilians from a neighbouring country in crisis.

During the second phase, on the following day, the scenarios will focus on dealing with the consequences of airplane accidents.

On the morning of May 30 the exercise will deal with a serious naval accident.

The fourth and final phase deals with the mass arrival of civilians from other countries.

According to the defence ministry, the international exercise will be attended by a large number of foreign diplomats and military officials.

Members and observers from Greece, France, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States of America are expected to be present.