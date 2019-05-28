Christofias’ health condition improves

Former President Demetris Christofias, who has been seriously ill, has improved and can get out of bed, his GP, Michalis Minas, said on Tuesday.

In statements to state broadcaster CyBC, Minas said Christofias is now able to eat, get out of bed, and is completely aware of his environment.

He has also begun physiotherapy to strengthen his muscles, Minas added.

Christofias will still require medical support to overcome the series of health problems he is facing, the doctor noted, adding that it is still too early to know when Christofias will be discharged from the hospital.

Christofias, 72, had been transferred to the Nicosia general hospital’s ICU on May 20 with acute respiratory problems.