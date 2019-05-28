CMP unearths human remains in Engomi, Famagusta

Human remains were unearthed on Tuesday by the committee on missing persons (CMP) in the village of Engomi in north Famagusta, raising the number of missing persons found this year to 19.

The remains, which were retrieved by the CMP’s bi-communal excavation team, belong to one person, the committee said.

The CMP added that excavation efforts at a site in the neighbouring village of Stylloi in north Famagusta will be temporarily halted so that more research can be conducted.

Renewing its plea to all communities on the island, the CMP asked the public to support “the committee’s efforts by providing information on possible burial sites” by calling: +357 22 400142 (Greek Cypriot Member’s Office) and 181 (Turkish Cypriot Member’s Office).