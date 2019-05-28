Dance performance explores human connection

“At the end, it is all about the relationship between how and what we say and how and what others will understand. If there was nothing to say nobody would say anything at all, but there is always something,” say the organisers of an upcoming dance performance at Rialto in Limassol and Theatro Dentro in Nicosia.

Milena Ugren Koulas’ latest full-length choreographic work is about a journey of creating common principles and foundations for a language that could connect or divide. After a long period of creating solo or duet works, Milena for the first time for this choreography collaborates with nine Cypriot dancers.

Together with some of the island’s well-known musicians, they explore how we communicate our differences and similarities with movement and rhythm. In Have Nothing to Say, Milena questions: How distant are we? How close can we be? Can movement/rhythm connect us? Are we lonely or belonging? Unique or ordinary? Connected or disconnected? Accepted or rejected? Us, them or together being in a present moment?

So, three evenings of dance and music are set to explore another form of language and connection. The music for the performances is by George Koullas in collaboration by three musicians you have most likely seen on the local music scene: Vicky Anastasiou, Odysseas Toumazou and Marios Takoushis.

Have Nothing to Say

Dance and music performance by a group of artists. May 31. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. June 8,9. Theatro Dentro, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €7/5