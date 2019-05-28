May 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Diver finds drugs at bottom of the sea

by George Psyllides030
File photo

An airtight packet containing cannabis was found at the bottom of the sea off Latchi by a diver on Tuesday morning.

At around 9.30am, a diver roaming the Latchi sea in Paphos, spotted an item on the seabed, at a depth of approximately 8 metres.

The diver retrieved the packet and alerted the Polis police station.

Police confirmed that the packet contained 1.4kg of cannabis.

The find followed two other occasions in which drugs were washed ashore in the wider area.

Some 60 kilos of cannabis had washed ashore in two separate occasions in Peyia and the Akamas in late March and early April.

 

Related posts

Health authorities ready for introduction of Gesy on June 1

George Psyllides

Police fire warning shot to stop driver

Staff Reporter

Man robbed and beaten in his home

Lizzy Ioannidou

Nine migrants arrive by boat

Lizzy Ioannidou

A summer of jazz at Technopolis 20

Eleni Philippou

Annual Argonaftis sea, land and air rescue exercise

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X