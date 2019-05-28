Diver finds drugs at bottom of the sea

An airtight packet containing cannabis was found at the bottom of the sea off Latchi by a diver on Tuesday morning.

At around 9.30am, a diver roaming the Latchi sea in Paphos, spotted an item on the seabed, at a depth of approximately 8 metres.

The diver retrieved the packet and alerted the Polis police station.

Police confirmed that the packet contained 1.4kg of cannabis.

The find followed two other occasions in which drugs were washed ashore in the wider area.

Some 60 kilos of cannabis had washed ashore in two separate occasions in Peyia and the Akamas in late March and early April.