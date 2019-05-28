Frederick University at the forefront of ‘Save our Food’ project

The ‘Save Our Food’ project is a new two-year project coordinated by the Frederick Research Centre (FRC).

The project is headed by Dr Parlalis Stavros of the department of psychology and social sciences at Frederick University. Partners of FRC in this project are the municipality of Aglandjia, the Cyprus Youth Organisation, the Nicosia Voluntary District Coordination Council and the organisation ‘We can’ from Greece. The project is funded by the Research Promotion Foundation under the ‘Social Innovation’ programme (Restart 2016-2020).

‘Save Our Food’ is an innovative initiative aimed at creating a network that will ‘save’ food before it reaches the rubbish bin and will give it to people in need. If, for example, a restaurant or a bakery at the end of the day have surplus food still in good condition the programme ensure it will be offered to people who need it.

In the first years of the programme and with the help of the municipality of Aglandjia, catering companies will be asked to participate in the programme, while at Frederick University’s Mobile Devices Laboratory (MDL) an electronic platform will be created in which both food donors and individuals who wish to receive food can register. There will also be a public awareness campaigns on food donation. In the second year, the practice of collecting and distributing food will begin.

‘Save Our Food’ has multiple benefits. The food donor has the satisfaction of offering, while the recipients satisfy basic needs. In addition, the programme also has environmental dimensions, as it aims to reduce the volume of garbage.