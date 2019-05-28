Health authorities ready for introduction of Gesy on June 1

The health insurance organisation (HIO) said Tuesday it was ready to tackle any problems that may arise from the introduction of the national health scheme (Gesy) on June 1.

HIO deputy head Efi Kamitsi told the Cyprus News Agency the organisation has made plans and formed teams that will handle any problems, as the biggest healthcare reform on the island kicks in on Saturday.

Special attention is paid to the IT system where problems may arise since doctors have not yet learned to use it.

“We are ready for June 1, it is something we have been working on for quite some time, but because of the huge change, we also expect some problems to arise,” Kamitsi said.

“We will be here to provide solutions and monitor the operation of the system and make any corrections necessary.”

Kamitsi said contingency plans have been made in case the system crashes but it would have to start operating to see what exactly may arise.

IT specialists will be standing by to resolve any problems while other teams will respond to doctors’ questions.

“It is a new system and doctors must learn to use it. They will have questions, our staff is there to answer them,” she said.

From June 1, people registered would have to go through their GP who will refer them elsewhere or prescribe medicines.

“We are close to 500,000 registered people. We have applications from many GP’s and paediatricians and they will continue; there is no end to this procedure.”

Kamitsi said enough doctors, pharmacies, and labs have registered on Gesy to provide services from June 1.

To date, some 480,000 people have registered on Gesy and 444,000 have also found a GP among the 358 who have registered so far. There are also 104 paediatricians, 560 pharmacies, and 36 labs.

Specialist doctor applications have reached 368.