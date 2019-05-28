May 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man robbed and beaten in his home

by Lizzy Ioannidou

Paphos police are investigating a case of burglary and assault after a 23-year-old reported that he had been attacked and robbed inside his home early on Tuesday.

According to the police, the perpetrator broke into his home as the 23-year-old Kissonegra resident was asleep with his wife.

He threatened to kill him if he did not hand over money, police said.

The perpetrator then beat the 23-year-old and took cash worth €750, and two gold rings worth €900.

The 23-year-old told police that the man who beat and robbed him was a 29-year-old, whom he named.

The case was reported to the police at 3.30am, after the 23-year-old was discharged from the Paphos general hospital.

