Nine adult migrants arrived in Cyprus by boat on Tuesday and have been taken to a reception centre outside Nicosia, police said.

The boat was spotted off the Akamas peninsula at 4.30 am on Tuesday.

The boat, which had reportedly suffered engine failure, was towed to Latchi by marine police.

The nine migrants were first taken to the Polis Chrysochous police station for processing. They were then transferred to the Kokkinotrimithia refugee camp.