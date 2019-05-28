Pissouri homes saga rambles on (web)

Despite what the AG is currently saying there is a couple of fundamental questions that have to be answered –

Were there known problems in the area ? According to reports the area was well known for land movement and vast underground water accumulations had been discovered during government surveys.

Did the owners know about these problems prior to buying their properties ? Were these risks identified to the owners ? It would appear not.

Were planning permits issued by the government, in full knowledge of the problems ? It would appear so.

Now wanting to state the bleeding obvious, who is in the wrong in this instance ?

Brian Ellis

To be fair, before I understood the full picture and all that preceded this debarcle, I agreed with the Auditor General in that the state should not be held responsible. Having other commentators explain to me the process and that more than one developer was involved etc. I agree that government, on behalf of us all, should compensate.

That leads me to conclude that perhaps the Auditor General too was not briefed on all aspects of this case and perhaps that is why he reached the decision he did as on the whole he is an exemplar of fairness and against public waste or corruption. Just a view.

Mike