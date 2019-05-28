May 28, 2019

Police fire warning shot to stop driver

Limassol police on Tuesday fired a warning shot in a bid to stop a driver who was later found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

Just after midnight, Limassol police conducting patrols in the Kalogiri area in Limassol signalled a suspicious car to stop.

Instead, the driver accelerated, setting off a chase.

Upon firing of a warning shot into the air by police, the driver slowed down before he and another man jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The driver was caught and searched. In his possession, police found a plastic bag containing 3.5 grammes of cannabis and he was arrested.

Police are looking for the passenger, who managed to escape.

