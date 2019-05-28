Politicians should not be elected on gender (web)

I would rather have no consideration of the gender of the politician and have him/her have a progressive perspective, rather than have female MPs who are nationalists, racists, populist, religious minded and conservative.

The assumption that an increased ratio of women in politics is necessarily a good thing for women in general is simplistic.

What has Theocharous actually contributed in the last 10 years for European women on the European level? ELAM has women on its ballot – should we consider it a great step forward if an ELAMite female politican was elected?

Thatcher was the first UK female prime minister. She ran a socially conservative government that went against single mothers and homosexuals.

One should look first and foremost on the content of a politician, and then their sex.

