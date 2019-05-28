Preliminary Gesy list of over 1,000 drugs drawn up

A preliminary list of over 1,000 pharmaceutical products that will stock Gesy pharmacies was released on Tuesday.

With just a few more days to go until the launch of the first phase of the national health scheme on Saturday, a preliminary list has been issued detailing the 1,009 pharmaceutical products that will be available in the 530 pharmacies that have so far offered their services to the national health scheme.

The list is not final, and will be subject to updates.

Meanwhile, the state dental services announced on Tuesday that they will continue operating as normal, with the same regulations and procedures, even after the launching of Gesy.

It clarified that health card holders can visit the outpatient clinics of the state health services (Okypy) where dental clinics operate, and receive the necessary dental care at the cost of €3 which is paid upon registration, and without having to first visit a GP for referral.

Non-beneficiaries of state healthcare may also receive dental care at Okypy outpatient clinics but will pay according to the treatment received, as defined by the government pricelist, the dental services noted.

Despite the information campaign launched earlier in the year by the health insurance organisation (HIO) in view of informing the public regarding Gesy, it is inevitable that questions still remain among the public.

Health minister Constantinos Ioannou announced that between the hours of 6 and 8pm on Wednesday, he will be accept questions or observations from the public on all matters involving the health ministry, especially Gesy.

Anyone who would like to participate, must visit the official Facebook page of the Cyprus government – www.facebook.com/SpokesmanOffice – and click ‘Send Message’.