President updates Tusk on Turkish drilling activities

President Nicos Anastasiadis on Tuesday debriefed European Council President Donald Tusk on the recent drilling activities by Turkey within the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus, during a scheduled meeting ahead of the EU28 leaders meeting in Brussels.

According to Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, Anastasiades “informed Donald Tusk about Turkey’s ongoing unlawful interference, and they coordinated on the discussion of the issue in the European Council June session.”

Tusk reiterated that the EU is in full solidarity with Cyprus. Both Anastasiades and Tusk will attend the EPP pre-session before the informal dinner of the 28 Heads of State and Government at 7pm.

The President of the European Council will continue his bilateral meetings with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron before meeting UK Prime Minister Theresa May.