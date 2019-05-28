May 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President updates Tusk on Turkish drilling activities

by CNA News Service00

President Nicos Anastasiadis on Tuesday debriefed European Council President Donald Tusk on the recent drilling activities by Turkey within the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus, during a scheduled meeting ahead of the EU28 leaders meeting in Brussels.

According to Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, Anastasiades “informed Donald Tusk about Turkey’s ongoing unlawful interference, and they coordinated on the discussion of the issue in the European Council June session.”

Tusk reiterated that the EU is in full solidarity with Cyprus. Both Anastasiades and Tusk will attend the EPP pre-session before the informal dinner of the 28 Heads of State and Government at 7pm.

The President of the European Council will continue his bilateral meetings with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron before meeting UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

CMP unearths human remains in Engomi, Famagusta

Lizzy Ioannidou

A packed summer in the city at Nicosia’s Garden Day & Night

Eleni Philippou

Supreme court full bench to judge pay cut appeals

Elias Hazou

Christofias’ health condition improves

Lizzy Ioannidou

Diver finds drugs at bottom of the sea

Lizzy Ioannidou

Health authorities ready for introduction of Gesy on June 1

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X