Rumours swirl over new justice minister

President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to appoint lawyer Giorgos Savvides as the new Justice Minister, reports said on Tuesday.

According to the daily Politis, Savvides, a lawyer from Famagusta who now lives in Limassol, is to replace outgoing Ionas Nicolaou who resigned following mounting pressure over the way the police handled the disappearances of a number of foreign women and two children who turned out to be the victims of a serial killer.

Savvides is specialised in maritime law and shipping issues and is the son of former Supreme Court Judge Loukis Savvides, the daily reported citing sources.

Anastasiades is expected to announce Savvides’ appointment right after his return to Cyprus from Brussels.

Nicolaou resigned earlier in the month and said he would remain in office for 15 more days to handle the justice reform bills. He is to leave office on June 1.

The minister’s resignation was followed by the dismissal of police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou.