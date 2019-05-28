Work ongoing to repair damage as sewerage reaches Pedieos river

Authorities are working to repair damage to the sewerage system in Lakatamia, Nicosia, while the seepage of human waste into the Pedieos river has made life unbearable for local residents.

Locals have complained of the foul smell and proliferation of mosquitoes since last Friday, when sewage was spotted in the area around the Pedieos river, also a favourite walking site.

Residents also say the local sewerage board did not act quickly.

Acting director of the Nicosia sewerage board Savvas Hadjineocleous told daily Politis that they are working on repairing the damage to the system.

He confirmed the seepage is due to pumps rupturing.

Samples would be taken in the Pedieos to determine the extent of the pollution. It’s understood the clean-up has yet to begin.

The matter was highlighted by the Green Party, who dispatched a cadre to investigate after receiving a number of complaints.

According to the party’s Giorgos Eliades some exasperated residents are already putting their homes up for sale in order to flee the stench.

In a statement, Eliades said the problem lies with the Anthoupolis sewage pumping station, which malfunctioned on Friday.

It was not a new problem, he added. A similar event occurred recently, when hundreds of tonnes of sewage ended up in the Pedieos river bed.

Froso Apostolidou, also of the Greens, said the same pumping station has been experiencing defects over the past two years.

It appears the malfunctions are due to poor workmanship and the use of inferior-quality materials.