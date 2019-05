A bicommunal event to mark International Children’s Day will be held on June 1 at Cetinkaya football pitch in northern Nicosia, organised by the Intercommunal Municipal Coordination Group and under the auspices of the mayors on both sides of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkadjis and Mehmet Harmanci.

The event will start at 1630 until 1930 and will include sports, arts, choirs, orchestra, dance, workshops, traditional games, live music and karaoke.