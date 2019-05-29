CERN’s popular interactive experience arrives in Cyprus

An interactive exhibition at the Nicosia Mall will remain open until June 2, organised by the Research and Innovation Foundation, in the context of the 2019 Research and Innovation Week.

CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, is the largest experimental research centre for particle physics in the world. Visitors to Nicosia Mall will have the opportunity to enter the tunnel and explore the exhibition, free of charge. They will discover the experiments conducted at CERN in a fun and interactive way, to play, and to be immersed in two different universes through the Higgnite application.

Through this learning tool from the future, the complex inner workings of CERN’s underground facilities are explained in a simple, easy-to-understand way. The interactive exhibition comes to Cyprus after touring Europe, and aims to make the work CERN does understood by the public. It is mainly tailored to help the young uncover their passion for science and build their sense of curiosity.

Young and old visitors will have the chance to come close to the heart of the grand experiment which aspires to answer some of the biggest questions facing mankind. Among other things, visitors to Nicosia Mall will have the opportunity to play football with protons inside the tunnel. How? “Only those who visit will find out” tease the organisers.

CERN was founded in 1954 in Geneva by 12 European countries. More than 9,500 scientists are employed or working on experiments conducted in its globally unique facilities.

“The exhibition is an unforgettable experience and an irreplaceable tool to explore the mysterious world of nuclear physics. Live it, only at Nicosia Mall,” say organisers.

Interactive Exhibition by CERN

