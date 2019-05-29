Cyprus needs a ‘forgiving’ road-safety system, expert says

Applying ‘forgiving’ road safety solutions in a systematic and strategic way under the umbrella of one agency would optimise the benefits, according to Dr Judith Charlton, Director of the Monash University Accident Research Centre (Murac) in Australia.

Charlton, who was in Cyprus recently and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of road safety with the Centre for Excellence in Risk and Decision Science at the European University in the presence of the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Vassiliki Anastassiadou and the Australian High Commissioner, Sam Beever.

Under the MoU the partners will share best practice, develop road safety science, draft common projects, explore joint educational programs and encourage engagement between academia and civil society to assist authorities improve local road safety conditions.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency during her visit, Charlton said measures to tackle road fatalities such as road cameras, heavy fines, awareness campaigns etc all have potential, but the benefits could be optimised by applying road safety solutions in a systematic and strategic way.

“Road users are vulnerable – humans are not built to withstand the forces of a crash, so the system needs to be ‘forgiving’. We don’t achieve a great deal by blaming the driver. Yes, we expect road users to be compliant – to stop at stop lights, drive within speed limits etc, and the majority do, most of the time. On the other hand, humans are prone to error. So, it’s important to build a forgiving system – designing 5-star roads, promoting 5-star safe cars, and managing speeds so that when mistakes are made this does not cost their lives. We know a lot about what safety solutions work in each of these parts of the road system,” she said.

According to Charlton there’s considerable research evidence to guide road safety initiatives and with a deep understanding of crash and injury patterns in Cyprus, it’s possible to design a strategy applying an optimal package of solutions. “We can’t expect to achieve zero tomorrow but we should expect that this is possible, set realistic targets, and measure progress”, she added.

She said that undoubtedly this should be a collective effort with a shared vision and shared commitment not only to make Cyprus “safer”, but to make it “safe”. This vision, she said must entail that the only acceptable number of deaths and serious injuries is zero. “This is the starting point”, she said.

Asked why some countries were pioneers in preventing road accidents and others, not and if this had to do with impunity, a better transport system or better education, Charlton said that what Murac has observed in those countries which have made great strides in road safety is strong leadership and commitment to make a difference.

“And while road safety is a shared responsibility, there needs to be a lead agency,” she added.

Commenting on the cooperation with the university, she said: “What we plan to achieve through the MoU is to work together to support the government agencies in Cyprus with their road safety efforts through high quality research and training.”