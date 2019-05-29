May 29, 2019

Cyprus wins nine medals on first day of small-states games

Kalia Antoniou won the solver in Swimming 100m freestyle,

Cyprus won two gold, five silver and two bronze medals on the first day of the 18th Games of Small States of Europe (GSSE) in Montenegro.

According to the Cyprus Sports Writers’ Union, Cyprus now ranks fifth on the medal table. Luxembourg is first on the medal table with a total of 16 medals (5 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze), followed by Monaco with 15 (five gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze), Liechtenstein with seven (5 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze), and Montenegro with five (3 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze).

The gold medals were won by Giorgos Balartzisvili in Judo -60kg and Sofia Asvesta in Judo -52kg.

The silver medals by Aristos Michail in Judo -90kg, Giorgos Kroussaniotiakis in Judo -100kg, Kalia Antoniou in Swimming 100m freestyle, Alexandra Shchegoleva in Swimming 200m medley, and Kalia Antoniou, Chrystalla Papadopoulou, Ioli Nikolaidou and Tonia Papapetrou in Swimming 2x100m freestyle.

The bronze medals were won by Thomas Tsiopanis in Swimming 200m medley and Rudolf Kourtidis in Judo -73kg.

On the second day of the GSSE Games, Cyprus is competing in Shooting, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Beach Volley, Basketball, Swimming, and Athletics.

