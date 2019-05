Police arrested a 48-year-old man early on Wednesday after he hit two parked vehicles in Limassol with his car while under the influence of alcohol.

After the driver, a resident of Limassol, hit the two cars at 1.55am, a preliminary alcotest showed a reading of 108μg, almost five times over the limit of 22μg.

He refused to undergo a second test and was arrested.

The cars were badly damaged but nobody was hurt.