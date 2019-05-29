EU takes Turkey to task over Cyprus in progress report

Turkey has made no progress in normalising relations with Cyprus, the EU said on Wednesday, repeating its call to Ankara to refrain from illegal acts in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone EEZ.

In its 2019 report on Turkey, the Commission listed a litany of shortcomings by the government of President Tayyip Erdogan, and especially “serious backsliding” when it came to human and fundamental rights within the country.

The report said that although Turkey welcomed the UN’s renewed efforts to consult stakeholders as to a possible resumption of negotiations regarding Cyprus, tensions in the region around the prospect of hydrocarbon exploration off the coast of Cyprus increased, due to Turkey’s actions and statements challenging the right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit hydrocarbon resources in its EEZ.

“In May 2019, Turkey sent a drilling platform accompanied by military vessels to the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, escalating tensions further,” the report said.

“The European Commission recalls the European Council statement of March 2018 strongly condemning Turkey’s continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea. It also recalled Turkey’s obligation to respect international law and good neighbourly relations and called on Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and International Law,” the report added.

In March 2019, it said, the EU called on Turkey to refrain from any such illegal acts, to which it would respond appropriately and in full solidarity with Cyprus,

“The EU has repeatedly stressed the sovereign rights of EU Member States, which include entering into bilateral agreements and exploring and exploiting their natural resources in accordance with the EU acquis and international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” said the report.

It added that Turkey had still not fulfilled its obligation to ensure “full and non‑discriminatory” implementation of the Additional Protocol to the EU-Turkey Association Agreement and has not removed all the obstacles to the free movement of goods, including restrictions on direct transport links with Cyprus.

“There was no progress on normalising bilateral relations with the Republic of Cyprus,” the report concluded.