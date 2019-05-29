Final eight-day remand for suspected serial killer

The Nicosia district court on Wednesday approved a sixth and final remand of eight days for 35-year-old suspected serial killer Nicos Metaxas, allowing police to complete the collection of statements and to assess additional locations and telecommunications data.

Reading out a written statement to the court, police investigator Ioannis Yiorkadjis mapped out the details of the case involving the serial killings of seven people, five women and two girls.

The case began unravelling on April 14 when the first body, that of 30-year-old Mary Rose Tiburcio from the Philippines was found in a mine shaft in Mitsero. The suspect’s confession to seven total victims, of which five bodies have so far been found, had justified the renewal of his remand in police custody which had by Tuesday extended for 40 days.

Yorkadjis requested from the court a final remand of eight days to allow police to complete investigations before the suspect is charged next Thursday with the alleged crimes of murders, kidnapping, abduction, rape, indecent assault, attempting to destroy evidence and obstruction of justice among others.

So far, police have collected 620 statements and another 20 were expected to help complete the case file, Yiorkadjis said.

He added that scientific examination on 453 items of evidence are also expected to shed light on the case, as will results from tests on three vehicles belonging to the suspect.

Forensic examinations are also ongoing to officially identify some of the victims as they were all badly decomposed.

Yiorkadjis noted that police will also be examining four locations in Nicosia, and are awaiting approval of several pending requests for the disclosure of telecommunications data.

Metaxas, who appeared before the court under tight security wearing a bullet-proof vest and once again without a lawyer, did not object to his further remand.

Meanwhile searches are ongoing at the red lake for the third suitcase, believed to contain the body of Maricar Valdez Arguiola, 30, and at Memi lake in Xyliatos for the remains of Sierra Graze, a six-year-old girl and daughter of the first victim who was found on April 14.