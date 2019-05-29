Hellas Direct and Superhome Center partner up to bring more changes in home insurance­­

Hellas Direct, a next-generation insurance company, has teamed up with pioneering Cyprus retailer, Superhome Center. The partnership plans to offer the consumers access to an innovative range of home insurance products and further improve their everyday life and experience.

Hellas Direct is a digital-first, full-stack insurance company, empowered by cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence. It has recently launched its home-insurance offering in Cyprus in partnership with Swiss Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurers, and Revolut, Europe’s fastest-growing challenger bank. The three companies have introduced a wide range of innovations into the Cyprus market, such as the ability to buy insurance by the day, instant claims settlement and the payback of daily micro-payments to consumers who have not had a claim. Hellas Direct is backed by a roster of all-star investors, which include IFC, Third Point LLC, Portag3 Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, former Goldman Sachs economist Lord O’Neill and private equity veteran Jon Moulton. Modelling itself after Amazon, Hellas Direct aims to disrupt the insurance value chain by adopting an extreme focus on operational excellence.

Superhome Center was the first retailer in Cyprus to integrate under one roof and on a large scale different departments such as Storage Solutions, Home Appliances, Office Accessories, Seasonal and Outdoor Products and a wide selection of DIY and home improvement products. In Superhome Center Stores, consumers can find over 65,000 different products, covering 18 departments. Each of the 5 different stores in Cyprus provide solutions that satisfy every need for the house, garden, office, workplace or any other place. In addition, Superhome Center stores provide specialized services such as wood cutting, on-the-spot colour mixing facilities, home delivery, as well as the possibility to collect bonus points using the biggest rewards programme Unique by Ermes.

“We are thrilled to be announcing this partnership. With its innovative products and cutting-edge technology, Hellas Direct is the perfect partner in our attempt to further customize the services and products offered by Superhome Center stores. The timing couldn’t be better: right now we are focusing on bringing new innovations that will improve the consumer’s experience and everyday life”, said the Chairman of the Board of the Superhome Center, Giorgos Anneliadis.

“We are particularly excited to be teaming up with Superhome Center. We share the same drive for change and innovation and an obsession with customer service. We look forward to working together and promoting home insurance products and innovative services that meet the expectations of today’s consumer”, commented Hellas Direct Executive Director Alexis Pantazis.

“These are really exciting times for both Superhome and Hellas Direct. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Superhome, a period during which it has been established as part of everyday life for every Cypriot. It is also a special time for us at Hellas Direct since, after 6 years of operations in Greece, we have expanded our activities in Cyprus, our home country, with services that aim to make insurance simple, easy and useful for the consumer. Our partnership with Superhome will enable us to reach our goal and further develop our services”, added Hellas Direct Executive Director Emilios Markou. .

Hellas Direct and Superhome Center are pioneers, each in their own domain. Both companies share the same drive for change and innovation, always aiming to offer consumers exceptional service and make their life easier. They celebrate their collaboration with an exclusive gift for Superhome Center customers: a €25 gift voucher for each home insurance policy. This is only the beginning of consumers’ connection with the innovative and modern way of home insurance proposed by Hellas Direct.