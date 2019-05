A Limassol man suffered serious injuries in a gas explosion on Wednesday lunchtime.

The 32-year-old suffered serious burns to his legs and other parts of his body and was rushed to Limassol general hospital and then to the burns unit in Nicosia.

He is said to be in serious condition.

The explosion in the kitchen of the Kolossi dwelling also caused a fire, which was put out by the fire service.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene in a bid to determine the cause of the explosion.