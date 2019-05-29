Medical school signs agreement with Nicosia rehabilitation centre

The University of Nicosia medical school and the Nicosia Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) have recently signed a student training agreement.

Under the agreement, the NRC will provide clinical training to medical students of both the MD and MBBS programmes. Medical students and faculty members will also have the opportunity to involve themselves in research activities with NRC’s departments.

The NRC is a brand new rehabilitation centre in the heart of Nicosia. Its state of the art infrastructure along with its human resource expertise and services will benefit patients from Cyprus and the region, and will also serve as an academic clinical training and research site.

Neurological, neuromuscular, musculoskeletal disorders, problems caused by serious injuries and complex post-surgical conditions are some of the illnesses that are treated.