Pyx Lax back in Cyprus

In the summer of 2018, the legendary Greek band Pyx Lax reunited after a lengthy break and celebrated along with their thousands of fans the 30 incredible years since their foundation. Now, the duo returns to the island for three live performances.

After two sold out concerts in New York on March 22 and 23, the Cypriot public is invited to catch up with the band, where they will feature tracks from their whole 30-year legacy in Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos.

Originally formed in 1989, Pyx Lax released their first recording in 1990, and enjoyed critical and commercial success in the Greek music industry for 15 years, before breaking up in 2004. They are considered as the most successful, commercially, group in the history of Greek discography with three gold and five platinum albums.

For those wondering where the band’s strange name comes from, it originates from ancient Greek, meaning ‘Punching and Kicking’, and was inspired by the title of a theatrical play which was taking place in Athens at the period in which the band was formed in 1989.

Pyx Lax Live

Concert by popular Greek band. June 6. Municipal Gardens Theatre, Limassol. June 7. MEAP stadium, Nicosia. June 9. Medieval Castle, Paphos. 9pm. €20, €25, €30. Tel: 25-373763, 96-900933, 99-454455