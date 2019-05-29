Red alert for forest fires, yellow for weather

With temperatures poised to reach 41C on Wednesday and after a yellow weather alert was issued by the met office, the forestry department has issued a red alert for forest fires.

The department warned that the risk of forest fires was extremely high and strongly urged the public to avoid all activities which are likely to cause one.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire in or near a forest should immediately inform the nearest forestry station or call 1407 (Forestry department) or 112 (Fire services).

The situation is not likely to improve, as the very high temperatures are expected to remain the same on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday it will be slightly cooler but still much hotter than is usual for this time of the year.

The yellow weather warning is valid from 11am until 4pm.

The met office called on the public to keep themselves informed of the expected high temperatures and warned of possible health risks to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and small children.