May 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Rouhani suggests U.S. talks possible if sanctions lifted (Updated)

by Reuters News Service018
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signaled on Wednesday that talks with the United States might be possible if Washington lifted sanctions, days after U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran on its nuclear programme was conceivable.

Washington withdrew last year from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran, and is ratcheting up sanctions in efforts to shut down Iran’s economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.

Trump said on Monday: “I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that’s very smart of them, and I think that’s a possibility to happen.”

Rouhani said in remarks carried by state television: “Whenever they lift the unjust sanctions and fulfill their commitments and return to the negotiations table, which they left themselves, the door is not closed.”

“But our people judge you by your actions, not your words.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that Iran saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States since Washington deployed military resources including a carrier strike group and bombers and announced plans to deploy 1,500 troops to the Middle East, prompting fears of a conflict.

Related posts

UK PM candidate Boris Johnson to face trial over Brexit comments

Reuters News Service

FACTBOX-What will British PM May’s successors do about Brexit?

Reuters News Service

Iranian naval mines likely used in UAE tankers attacks – Bolton

Reuters News Service

EU tells Britain: There will be no renegotiation of Brexit deal

Reuters News Service

Fossil fuel subsidies are wrecking the world, says UN chief

Reuters News Service

What have the potential Tory leaders said about Brexit?

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X