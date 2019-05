Police on Tuesday evening arrested three persons in connection with various burglaries in Paphos.

The two men, aged 36 and 24, and a 36-year-old woman were in a car which was moving suspiciously when officers stopped the vehicle in Peyia.

Masks, watches, earrings and €495 in cash were found in the car, as well as receipts for the sale of jewellery to a company in Paphos.

The suspects’ apartment was also searched and another 21 receipts for the sale of jewellery were discovered.