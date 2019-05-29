UK pledges home fee status to Cypriot students for 2020/21

Cypriot and other EU students will have guaranteed home fee status, no matter the terms of Brexit later this year, the British government has said.

The UK’s University Minister Chris Skidmore said this applies to those coming from EU member countries and starting their studies in 2020/21.

Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, he said they would also have financial support for the duration of courses in England.

Whether a deal for Brexit is in place or not, EU students for 2020/21 will remain eligible for undergraduate and postgraduate financial support, advanced learner loans and further education and apprenticeships support.

“We value the important contribution that international students, including those from the EU, make to our universities and it is a testament to our world-leading higher education system that so many students from abroad choose to come and study here,” Skidmore said.

“It is important that we remember that while we have chosen to leave the EU, we are not leaving Europe, and our universities thrive on the diversity of being global institutions.

“We know that students will be considering their university options for next year already, which is why we are confirming now that eligible EU nationals will continue to benefit from home fee status and can access financial support for the 20/21 academic year, so they have the certainty they need to make their choice.”

Under current student finance rules, EU nationals are eligible to receive undergraduate tuition fee loans, advanced learner loans, and master’s and doctoral degree loans if they have resided in the European Economic Area or Switzerland for the three years before the start of their course.

For home students, including EU students, institutions in England can charge up to a maximum of £9,250 per year for undergraduate degree programmes. Scottish universities do not charge tuition fees to EU students.