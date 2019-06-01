A minute with Düriye Gökçebağ Linguist

Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Nicosia with my family

Best childhood memory?

Good old days that I spent with my grandmother

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Kontosouvli on Kallipoleos, Nicosia. I wouldn’t say there is a food that I would turn my nose up to!

What did you have for breakfast?

Cornflakes with milk.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I can say that I am a night person. Dinner with friends at a fish tavern.

Best book ever read?

My Sweet Orange Tree by José Mauro de Vasconcelos. It was about a story full of emotions, like pain and poorness, from the eyes of a child. I may not remember details, since it’s been a long time since I read it, but I can clearly remember the way that made me feel. All these feelings that transformed me.

Favourite film of all time?

I’m between Green Line and Forest Gump. I think, indirectly, I am telling you my favourite actor.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

My last holiday was my best destination as well: Cuba. It was like time machine, like traveling in time…

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

To be honest, I listen to the radio.

What is always in your fridge?

Halloumi or any kind of cheese. I have always yoghurt and fruits.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house would be definitely rural retreat. I could be anywhere near the sea. I would like to have a garden with different types of flowers and some trees. I think gardening makes me relax and happy.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

It would be my dad because he was my best friend and I miss him too much!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would probably be with my family talking about memories, good times and seeing pictures together. I would say goodbye to my friends as well.

What is your greatest fear?

To unwillingly harm or hurt someone

Tell me a joke…

Do you have something in common with your wife?

Well, of course, We got married on the same day

Dr. Düriye Gökçebağ works as a Turkish language Instructor at the Language Centre of the University of Cyprus. She is also a founder member and current President of the Association for Bilingualism in Cyprus. The Association is founded to promote the teaching of Greek and Turkish