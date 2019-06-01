Concert in The Olive Grove

What better way to conclude the 19th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival than by setting up the stage of Pharos’ magical open-air venue, The Olive Grove, in Delikipos?

For its final concert, the festival has invited the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra to team up with soloists Anna Tifu (violin), Christel Lee (violin) and Ashley Wass (piano) under the direction of conductor Yiorgos Kountouris. Surrounded by the idyllic forest of Delikipos, in an exceptional atmosphere and landscape, the audience will engage in an impressive programme that will include works by Mendelssohn, Sarasate and Vitali.

Described as an “endlessly fascinating artist”, pianist Ashley Wass is firmly established as one of the leading performers of his generation. He is the only British winner of the London International Piano Competition, prize-winner at the Leeds Piano Competition, and a former BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist. In great demand on the international stage, Ashley has performed at many of the world’s finest concert halls including Wigmore Hall, Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Konzerthaus.

As celebrated in the violin field and winner of the 2007 George Enescu Competition in Bucharest, Anna Tifu has appeared with many of the world’s finest orchestras. These include the orchestras of Santa Cecilia, Simòn Bòlivar Orchestra, Stuttgart Philharmonic, Dortmund Philharmonic, George Enescu Philharmonic, Lithuanian and Munich Chamber Orchestras under the baton of such conductors as Yuri Temirkanov and Gustavo Dudamel.

Finally, the first-prize winner of the 2015 International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition in Helsinki, violinist Christel Lee has impressed audiences all over the world with her extraordinary interpretations, having appeared as a soloist with some of the most important orchestras across the globe.

19th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival Finale

Open-air final concert some of the festival’s soloists. June 6. The Olive Grove, Delikipos. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-663871