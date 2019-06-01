EAC head says will invite unions to dialogue on pay demands

THE head of the electricity authority (EAC) said on Saturday the management would invite unions to a dialogue provided they withdrew lawsuits they filed against members of the board because of its refusal to comply with a court decision to reverse pay cuts imposed in 2012 as part of an austerity drive.

“We want to invite them to a dialogue again but you realise it is not easy for one to talk to a plaintiff,” Emily Yiolitis told the Cyprus News Agency. “We call on the unions to withdraw the private criminal cases they have started and we will invite them to a dialogue.”

Unions have filed private criminal cases against the entire EAC board for contempt of the administrative court after it refused to grant them pay increases as a result of the decision that annulled the measures.

But the state is appealing that court decision, and wants to freeze the payment of any such compensation until a final judgment is delivered by the supreme court.

EAC workers want the compensation to be paid to them now.

Union leaders on Friday met President Nicos Anastasiades after the workers threatened to go on strike over pay and other demands that the management is unwilling to satisfy.

Unions also want the EAC to apply the pay scale rises resulting from the reversal and maintain the organisation’s healthcare fund in its current form despite the introduction of the national health scheme (Gesy).

As the employer, the EAC pays 5.9 per cent on the workers’ salaries into the fund on top of 1.85 per cent for the Gesy. The EAC has proposed paying the difference into the separate health fund.

They made it clear after the meeting with Anastasiades that the issue of regulating strikes in essential services as a government response, had not been mooted as reports had suggested beforehand.