AFTER a week of above-seasonal temperatures, the met office said on Saturday to expect higher levels of dust in the atmosphere from today.

In addition, temperatures will remain high at 38C inland, around 32C on the south and east coasts, around 29C in the west and north coasts and 28C in the mountains.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday there will be increased cloud though the temperature is not expected to change significantly over the three days, remaining above average.