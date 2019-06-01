Police crackdown in the old town of Nicosia

Police on Friday carried out a large-scale operation in the old town of Nicosia as part of a crackdown on crime, which involved checking over 300 people, 20 vehicles, and 45 establishments.

Various branches and government departments took part, including the health and labour ministries, customs, and municipal traffic wardens.

Police said they checked 313 individuals and 20 vehicles.

Four men were arrested after they were found to be living in Cyprus without the necessary permits, four women were charged with solicitation, and two other individuals were found to have outstanding warrants for failure to pay their fines.

The authorities also carried out inspections in 45 establishments, two of which were booked for operating without a permit.

Ten others were reported for violating the law on the sale of alcohol and one punter was booked for smoking inside a public place.

One person was reported for illegal employment while labour ministry officers issued warnings to 19 others.

Four establishments were also given warnings regarding food safety. A mobile canteen was seized.

Customs officers found 1.6 kilos of tax-free tobacco and fined the owner of the place €800.

Traffic wardens booked 14 drivers for various violations.

In total, police said it had checked 506 people and 162 establishments across Cyprus in the past day.

On the roads, police reported 173 drivers for speeding, 53 for drink driving, and 181 for various other traffic offences.