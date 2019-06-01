Post-mortem to be done on five-month-old treated for high fever

A five-month-old boy died on Friday night after falling ill the previous day, police said.

According to police, the baby had high fever on Thursday and the parents took him to a private paediatrician who prescribed antipyretics. After seeing no improvement, on Friday the parents contacted the doctor who advised them to continue giving the boy the fever medicine.

The baby’s health worsened by 9pm and the parents took him to another private physician who saw that he was unconscious.

The doctor tried to resuscitate the baby but to no avail. The parents rushed to Larnaca general hospital where doctors pronounced the boy dead on arrival.

A post mortem to determine the exact cause of death is scheduled for Monday.