University of Cyprus turns on the culture

For the 22nd year, the Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus is set to enrich the cultural agenda of the capital with a varied programme of high-level artistic events at the unique Axiothea Mansion in Old Nicosia.

The first part of the festival includes 13 musical and theatrical performances, which start on Friday June 7 with a theatrical performance of To Asma tu Yiofiriou and will continue until July 15.

Musical events begin on June 10 where jazz lovers will get to enjoy a selection of songs by the leading composer and pianist George Gershwin as performed by the voice of Ioanna Troulidou and the craftsmanship of the musicians who make up the Ioanna Troullidou Sextet. Other music evenings to follow include a voice and guitar recital, a journey through Constantinople and Asia Minor and performances from young, emerging musicians.

Poetry evenings will be on, on June 18 and July 2, while a much-talked-about theatre performance, the award-winning Terezin’s Requiem will arrive at Axiothea on June 12. Lysistrati will also be part of the festival’s programme on July 12 in a translation by Costa Monti.

As with other years, youngsters will have the opportunity to watch one entertaining performance of traditional Shadow Theatre through the play Karagiozis and The Giant of the Swamp presented by Christodoulos Antonios Paphios.

The full programme of events is available on the website of the University of Cyprus: www.ucy.ac.cy

Cultural performances of theatre, music and poetry. June 7-July 15. Axiothea Mansion, Old Nicosia. Tel: 22-894531/2. Email: [email protected]