Alfa beer returns with live music nights

Alfa Music Tours, a concept of live appearances inspired by Alfa Beer last summer, returns with a Reloaded version to offer another series of live music nights and unforgettable moments of fun with the Papiyion band.

Starting from where they left off last season at Patio Cocktail Bar in May, there are still ten more performances to look forward to, including the song ‘Alfa Sti Plevra Mas, which was written by the band exclusively for Alfa beer.

The next performance is scheduled for June 8 at Guest mezebar in Limassol and then at Paphos’ Noir Tapas & Bar on June 14. The Alfa music tour will then return to Limassol for a show at the Blue Apple on June 27 and at Columbia Beach Hotel on July 5. July 19 is booked for Sto Peripou Kafeneio Potopolio in Paphos and the final event scheduled as of now is at Paralimni’s Aigialos on August 8.

The Alfa Music Tours are an initiative of Alfa beer and were held for the first time last summer with 21 events across Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos, Ayia Napa and Protaras. Through the events Alfa beer gave the audience the opportunity to enjoy the summer with Alfa, creating a warm climate between friends and communicating brand values: friendship, sincerity, love, authenticity.

“With a music programme that is shaped according to space and the audience, covering all tastes, Alfa Music Tours Reloaded are inviting us to a date this year at the hottest spots in Cyprus, presenting an uplifting programme in summer-mood style,” say organisers.

Alfa Music Tours

A series of live performances by the Papiyion band organised by Alfa beer. June 8. Guest mezebar, Limassol. June 14. Noir Tapas & Bar, Paphos. June 27. Blue Apple, Limassol. July 5. Columbia Beach Hotel, Limassol. July 19. for Sto Peripou Kafeneio Potopolio, Paphos. August 8. Aigialos , Paralimni. More information at www.facebook.com/AlfaBeerCyprus