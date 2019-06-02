Arrest after fatal traffic accident in Paphos

A 27-year-old man involved in a traffic accident on Saturday afternoon in which a 36-year-old woman lost her life has been arrested.

According to the police, at about 4pm on Saturday under circumstances that are still being investigated, a car driven by 36-year-old Chrystalla Koumoushi crashed with the double cab driven by the 27-year-old.

The two drivers were taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where Koumoushi died.

The man was given an alcotest which showed negative and was kept in for further treatment.